Audi Q5 and VW Atlas Engines May Need to be Replaced

Volkswagen recalls 74,000 vehicles that may have damaged connecting rod bearings.

October 19, 2022 — A VW connecting rod bearing recall may require complete engine replacements in 2021-2023 Audi Q5, 2022-2023 Volkswagen Atlas and VW Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

The engine connecting rod bearings may become damaged and cause total engine failure, leading to the recall of more than 74,000 vehicles.

In November 2021, Volkswagen learned about a fire in a Volkswagen Atlas that may have originated in the engine compartment. The vehicle suffered severe engine damage and engineers couldn't determine what caused the fire.

In February 2022 VW was investigating engine noise at an assembly plant and engines were shipped to the engine factory where it was determined there were connecting rod problems.

"Week of July 17, 2022: Volkswagen received the final laboratory report, which confirmed multiple connecting rod manufacturing deviations as root cause for the engines that had been analyzed for noise allegations." — Volkswagen

VW then learned about another Atlas engine fire but the damage was too much to determine a cause.

The automaker says a connecting rod bearing with continuously rising bearing play leads to excessive engine noise. The damage could cause leaking engine oil which can cause a fire.

Volkswagen expects to mail engine recall letters December 6, 2022, and dealers will inspect the engines to determine if they should be replaced.

VW owners with questions may call 800-893-5298 and Audi can be reached at 800-253-2834.

Volkswagen's recall number is 13i4 and Audi's number is 13i5.