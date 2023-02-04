Volkswagen ID.4 SUVs Recalled For Loss of Power

VW recalls 21,000 ID.4 vehicles that may have high-voltage battery management software issues.

February 4, 2023 — A Volkswagen ID.4 recall involves model year 2021 SUVs that could lose power while driving.

About 21,000 VW ID.4 vehicles may have software programing that may cause the high-voltage (HV) battery management control modules to reset or cause the pulse inverters to deactivate.

A reset or deactivation of the module can cause the ID.4 to lose drive power.

Volkswagen began receiving European reports in July 2021 regarding potential software issues in HV battery management systems, but the automaker didn't believe there was a risk to safety.

In January 2022, the supplier informed VW about a problem with the pulse inverter software that could lead to deactivation of the pulse inverter.

Volkswagen spent 2022 investigating the issue and learned the ID.4 SUVs could stall.

"October 12, 2022: Topic was presented in Volkswagen Product Safety Committee. No unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety determined since steering and braking functions are not affected. Vehicle remains fully controllable. After restart vehicle will operate normal. Decision to address this issue as a service campaign." — Volkswagen

However, in January 2023 VW studied the U.S. data and decided a recall would be ordered.

Volkswagen expects to mail ID.4 recall letters March 31, 2023, and the software of the HV battery management control units and the pulse inverter control units will be updated by dealerships.

Owners of 2021 VW ID.4 SUVs may contact Volkswagen's customer service at 800-893-5298 and refer to ID.4 recall number 97ZZ.