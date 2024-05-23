Volkswagen ID.4 Recalled Over Instrument Panels, Center Displays

About 80,000 SUVs recalled after software bugs cause loss of speedometers and backup cameras.

May 22, 2024 — A Volkswagen ID.4 instrument panel recall involves 80,000 ID.4 vehicles with instrument panels and center displays that may not start or which may reset.

The recalled 2021-2023 ID.4 SUVs can lose their backup camera images, speedometer information and other functions due to software problems.

In addition to the dangers to occupants, the problem violates federal safety standards.

Volkswagen began investigating the problem in April 2023 to find the root cause, and engineers traced the problem to software bugs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration was notified and VW was advised to fix the software problems through a recall.

VW is aware of at least 354 warranty claims about the center displays and instrument panels.

Volkswagen expects to mail ID.4 recall letters July 12, 2024, and dealerships will update the software.

VW ID.4 owners may call 800-893-5298 and ask about recall number 919A.