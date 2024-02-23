Audi and VW Suction Pump Recall Involves 261,000 Vehicles

Second recall issued for suction jet pumps inside fuel tanks due to leaking seals.

February 23, 2024 — An Audi and Volkswagen fuel tank suction pump recall involves more than 261,000 vehicles following a 2016 recall for the same problem, and after the automaker offered an extended warranty on the suction jet pump.

The suction pump recall includes these front-wheel-drive vehicles.

2015-2020 Audi A3

2015-2019 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2019-2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

2015-2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2015-2020 Volkswagen Golf

"Due to a problem with a suction jet pump seal inside the fuel tank, fuel may flow into the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister." — Volkswagen

According to VW, the suction jet pump inside the fuel tank should purge fuel from the evaporative emissions (EVAP) system. But gasoline can flow directly into the EVAP system if the suction jet pump seal fails. Fuel can leak through the charcoal canister filter element and cause a fire.

A driver should be aware of problems when refueling such as gas shooting back out and fuel nozzles that stop when they shouldn't.

VW suction jet pump recall letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024, and dealers will replace the suction pumps.

Vehicles that were recalled in 2016 will need to be repaired again.

Audi owners with questions about the suction pump recall can call 800-253-2834, and Volkswagen customers may call 800-893-5298.

Audi's recall number is 20YF and the VW suction pump recall number is 20UF.