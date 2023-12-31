Audi A3 and VW Golf Fuel Leak Recall Investigated

450,000 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles involved following fuel leak complaints.

December 31, 2023 — An Audi and Volkswagen fuel leak recall is under investigation after 2015-2020 Audi A3 and 2015-2020 Volkswagen Golf owners kept complaining about their vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the recall query into nearly 450,000 vehicles regarding fuel leaks caused by failures of the suction jet pumps located in the fuel tanks.

More than 80 complaints and field reports claim the A3 and Golf vehicles suffer from fuel leaks, odors, nozzles that shut off while refueling and fuel spitting back out of the tanks.

Although leaking fuel could hit hot exhaust components, so far there have been no reports of fires.

In September 2016, a 2015-2016 Audi A3 and Volkswagen Golf fuel leak recall was issued for the suction jet pumps inside the fuel tanks because of damage to the pumps during assembly.

Volkswagen said during the 2016 recall that pump damage could allow fuel to flow directly into the evaporative emissions systems which could build up and cause leaks from the charcoal canister filter elements.

Dealers were told to replace the suction jet pumps only.

In October 2022, VW issued warranty extensions AWA-22-12 and VWP-22-12 for the fuel tank suction jet pumps in 2015-2020 Audi A3, 2015-2020 Volkswagen Golf and 2019-2020 Jetta GLI vehicles for 15 years or 150,000 miles.

Audi and VW agreed to replace the fuel tanks with allegedly improved suction jet pumps. Vehicles included within recall 16V-647 are included within the scope of the warranty extensions.

However, the warranty extension applied only to vehicles that had suction jet pump failures.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Audi and VW fuel leak investigation.