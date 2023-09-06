Audi Brake Fluid Cap Recall: Wrong Fluid Could Be Used

About 7,500 Audi vehicles need to have their brake fluid caps inspected and possibly replaced.

September 6, 2023 — An Audi brake fluid cap recall involves 7,500 of these vehicles that may be equipped with caps that could cause the wrong type of brake fluid to be used in the vehicles.

2021 Audi S7

2021 Audi S6 Sedan

2021 Audi RS7

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi A6 Allroad

2019-2021 Audi A7

2019-2021 Audi A6 Sedan

Audi says some vehicles may be equipped with brake fluid caps specified for the European market (5Q0611 349 B), not the U.S. market (5Q0 611 349 A).

Vehicle owners could add the incorrect brake fluid if they don't understand the markings on the caps. Incorrect brake fluid can cause braking problems.

Audi received a report in February 2019 which caused all unsold vehicles to be checked regarding the brake fluid caps.

In March 2019, Audi decided to conduct a service campaign and let customers know about the campaign.

Audi also filed a "petition for inconsequential noncompliance" with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The problem was caused by a "brake fluid cap with piktograms instead of verbal instructions." And Audi said an official recall wasn't necessary to fix the problem.

It took until August 2023 for NHTSA to deny the petition for inconsequential noncompliance which caused Audi to announce this formal recall.

Audi brake fluid cap recall letters are expected to be mailed October 17, 2023, and dealers will replace the caps if necessary.

Audi owners with questions may contact Audi at 800-253-2834 and refer to brake fluid cap recall number 47T9.