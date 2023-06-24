Honda Backup Camera Image Recall: 273,870 Warranty Claims

Honda recalls 1.2 million Honda Odyssey, Honda Passport and Honda Pilot vehicles.

June 24, 2023 — A Honda backup camera image recall involves about 1.2 million vehicles after Honda received about 274,000 warranty claims regarding blank rearview camera display screens.

Recalled are 2018-2023 Honda Odyssey, 2019-2022 Honda Pilot and 2019-2023 Honda Passport minivans and SUVs due to faulty Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) communication coaxial cable connectors.

A black or blank backup camera display violates federal safety standards.

According to Honda, the communication coaxial cable was not designed and manufactured properly which caused deformed terminals. The deformed cables can cause poor or lost connections between the audio display unit and the vehicle cable connector.

The Honda rearview camera will fail when the vehicle is in REVERSE if communication is lost for more than 20 seconds.

The backup camera problem came up in February 2019 when Honda saw a potential trend of audio problems and flickering display screens. An investigation was opened and the media oriented systems transport terminal supplier began to adjust the terminals and cable length to improve the connection.

In January 2021, Honda extended the warranties to the affected vehicles, and in February 2021 Honda began using waterproof couplers for the connection problems.

"As of June 8, 2023, Honda has received 273,870 warranty claims related to the issue between May 2017 to June 2023, and no reports of injuries or deaths related to this issue." — Honda

Honda owners who paid to have these repairs performed should ask Honda about reimbursement.

Honda expects to mail backup camera image recall letters July 24, 2023. Then Honda dealers will replace the MOST cable harnesses and install straightening covers over the vehicle cable connectors.

If you own a recalled vehicle and have questions about the Honda backup camera image display recall, you can call Honda at 888-234-2138.

Refer to Honda rearview camera image recall numbers EEL and ZEM.