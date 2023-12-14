Tesla Autosteer Recall Involves 2 Million Vehicles

Tesla Autosteer recall involves Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

December 13, 2023 — A Tesla Autosteer recall involves more than 2 million of these vehicles following investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

2012-2023 Tesla Model S

2016-2023 Tesla Model X

2017-2023 Tesla Model 3

2020-2023 Tesla Model Y

Autosteer is part of the Autopilot Level 2 advanced driver assistance feature which also includes Traffic-Aware Cruise Control. These features have limitations which are often ignored by Tesla drivers.

Autosteer and Traffic-Aware Cruise Control can provide steering, braking and acceleration support to the driver, at least in certain situations.

According to NHTSA, "Autosteer is designed and intended for use on controlled-access highways when the feature is not operating in conjunction with the Autosteer on City Streets feature."

But drivers are warned to get their hands on the steering wheels while being awake and ready to take full control at any time.

NHTSA opened a Tesla Autosteer investigation in August 2021 after Tesla vehicles kept crashing into parked emergency vehicles such as firetrucks and police vehicles. At least 11 crashes occurred while Autosteer was engaged, and drivers did nothing to avoid the parked vehicles.

Tesla had several meetings with NHTSA, and in June 2022 the Autosteer investigation was upgraded. NHTSA determined there were problems with how drivers were misusing Autopilot, especially Autosteer.

Tesla did not agree with NHTSA's Autosteer conclusions but decided to recall the vehicles to put an end to the investigation.

The automaker began deploying over-the-air software updates today, but only for certain vehicles. The remaining vehicles will receive updates "at a later date."

Tesla drivers will notice changes with the operation of Autosteer. According to NHTSA, a driver will be monitored to ensure "continuous and sustained responsibility for the vehicle’s operation as required."

"If the driver attempts to engage Autosteer when conditions are not met for engagement, the feature will alert the driver it is unavailable through visual and audible alerts, and Autosteer will not engage."

In addition:

"Likewise, if the driver operates Autosteer in conditions where its functionality may be limited or has become deteriorated due to environmental or other circumstances, the feature may warn the driver with visual and audible alerts, restrict speed, and/or instruct the driver to intervene immediately."

The software update will add more controls in the form of visual alerts and simplifying the use of Autosteer.

If the driver "repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility" while Autosteer is engaged, Autosteer will be suspended.

Tesla didn't announce when Autosteer recall letters will be mailed, but concerned owners may call Tesla at 877-798-3752.