Audi RS E-Tron GT and E-Tron GT Recalled For Batteries

More than 2,100 cars recalled because the battery sealant may not keep liquid out.

September 14, 2023 — An Audi RS E-Tron GT and Audi E-Tron GT recall has been issued because the high-voltage batteries may not have enough sealant.

This can allow liquid to enter the batteries of the recalled 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT and 2023 Audi E-Tron GT cars.

More than 2,100 cars are affected by the high-voltage battery recall that requires dealers to possibly replace the batteries if testing indicates a potential for leakage.

Electrical arcing can occur in the high-voltage battery if liquid accumulates in the battery.

"If liquid enters the battery, a drop in insulation resistance results. If the insulation resistance value drops below a defined threshold over time, a yellow warning message is displayed in the vehicle. If the insulation value continues to drop below a defined threshold over time, a red warning message is displayed in the vehicle." — Audi

Audi E-Tron GT recall letters will be mailed October 31, 2023.

Owners who have questions about the Audi E-Tron GT recall should call 800-253-2834.

Audi's reference number for this E-Tron GT battery recall is 93T7.