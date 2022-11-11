Audi and VW Recall Will Replace Rearview Cameras

Volkswagen recalls 2,500 vehicles with backup cameras that may fail when shifting into REVERSE.

November 11, 2022 — More than 2,500 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles need new backup cameras because the camera image displays may be blank or could fail when shifting into REVERSE.

The same rearview camera problems can occur when the park function is manually activated in these vehicles.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

2022 Audi S3

2022 Audi RS 3 Sedan

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

2022 Audi A3 Sedan

2022-2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2022-2023 Volkswagen ID4

Field reports about failed camera images began arriving in May, and by October 26 Audi had received 47 warranty claims about rearview camera failures.

Volkswagen had received 149 warranty claims for the Golf and 77 reports about backup camera failures for the VW ID.4

However, there are no crash or injury reports.

"Due to deviations within the maintenance process at the supplier, soldering joints on the printed circuit board may have been exposed to too high mechanical pressure by a pusher tool, which could damage soldering joints." — Volkswagen

It's possible a driver will see a message the rearview camera is not available.

Audi and VW rearview camera recall letters are expected to be mailed January 1, 2023.

Volkswagen owners with questions should call 800-893-5298 and Audi can be reached at 800-253-2834.

Customers should ask about Volkswagen rearview camera recall number 91EK, while Audi owners may use 91EL.