Porsche Macan Electric Headlights Too Bright

December 4, 2024 — A Porsche Macan Electric recall involves 3,000 vehicles equipped with headlights that may be too bright.

Porsche says the headlight problem was caused by a software data set error that has since been fixed.

Porsche Macan Electric headlight recall letters are expected to be mailed January 24, 2025, and dealers will reprogram the headlight control unit software.

Porsche Macan Electric owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and refer to headlight recall number ARC5.