Maserati says about 1,700 vehicles need software updates to keep the rearview cameras working.

December 3, 2024 — Maserati has recalled 2023-2024 Grecale and 2024 GranTurismo vehicles because of problems with the rearview cameras.

More than 1,700 vehicles are recalled because the rearview camera images may fail due to errors in the central vision park assist module software.

Maserati will mail recall letters January 10, 2025, and dealers will update the module software.

Owners may contact Maserati at 877-696-2737. Maserati's number for this rearview camera image recall is 761.