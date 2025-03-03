Maserati Recalls 28,000 Vehicles Over Backup Camera Issues

Maserati radio software can prevent the rearview camera images from displaying.

March 3, 2025 — More than 28,000 Maserati vehicles are recalled because the radio software can prevent the backup camera images from displaying.

Included in the recall are these models:

2023-2024 Maserati Grecale

2023-2025 Maserati MC20 Cielo

2024 Maserati Granturismo

2024 Maserati GranCabrio

2021-2024 Maserati Levante

2021-2024 Maserati Ghibli

2021-2024 Maserati Quattroporte

2022-2025 Maserati MC 20

In June 2024, Maserati was informed by Chrysler about a recall of more than 1 million vehicles because of problems with the radio software in the Chrysler vehicles. This convinced Maserati to open an investigation into its own models.

In January 2025 the automaker determined the problem violates federal safety standards.

A driver will know if their vehicle has the defect if there is no rearview camera image when shifting into REVERSE.

Maserati says 740 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Maserati recall letters are expected to be mailed March 21, 2025, and the radio software will be updated over-the-air. Dealers can also perform the updates if necessary.

Maserati owners may call 877-696-2737 and ask about recall number 740.