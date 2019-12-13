Volvo Door Latch Recall Includes S60, S60I, V60, S60CC and V60CC

Volvo recalls 145,000 vehicles with defective latches that can allow the doors to open while driving

December 12, 2019 — A Volvo door latch recall has been issued for nearly 145,000 model year 2011-2017 Volvo S60, S60I, V60, S60CC and Volvo V60CC vehicles.

The automaker says a component within the door latch may break and give people a tough time when trying to latch the doors.

Occupants may believe the doors are secured properly when they aren't, leaving open the possibility of a door opening while driving.

According to Volvo, a latch can weaken and the retention hook for the pawl spring in the door latch may break off if the vehicle is exposed to hot climates. The automaker says simply opening a door can cause a latch fracture.

Customers may notice problems when trying to close the doors and may see warning lights indicating the doors are ajar.

The Volvo door latch recall is scheduled to begin January 4, 2020. Volvo dealerships will replace all four door latches.

Model year 2011-2017 Volvo S60, S60I, V60, S60CC and Volvo V60CC owners may call Volvo at 800-458-1552 and refer to recall number R89978.