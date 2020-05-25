Mitsubishi Recalls Outlander and Outlander PHEV SUVs

Outlanders may be equipped with second-row seat belts that fail to restrain occupants.

May 25, 2020 — Mitsubishi is recalling more than 3,200 model year 2019-2020 Outlander and 2019 Outlander PHEV SUVs because the seat belts for the right side second-row seats may have been assembled incorrectly.

Mitsubishi says the supplier had a problem during manufacturing when the guide piece for the left seat belt was built with the right seat belt.

The guide piece is a component used with the second-row seat belt anchorage, but the manufacturing error may leave occupants unprotected because the seat belts may fail to restrain people.

Mitsubishi was notified by Joyson Safety Systems in July 2019 about seat belt problems. Mitsubishi engineers confirmed a seat belt with the wrong guide piece could jam and the occupant wouldn't be properly restrained.

The automaker says it started using the correct right side seat belt guides during production in July 2019.

The Mitsubishi Outlander recall will begin July 14, 2020, when dealers replace any faulty right side second-row seat belts.

Outlander and Outlander PHEV owners may call 888-648-7820 and use recall reference number SR-20-002.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Mitsubishi Outlanders and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs.