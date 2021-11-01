Ferrari Recalls 458 and 488 Cars Over Brake Failures

Ferrari recalls 10,000 cars for a brake system problem the automaker doesn't know how to fix.

October 31, 2021 — A Ferrari recall involves nearly 10,000 cars with brake systems that may leak brake fluid, a problem the automaker currently doesn't know how to fix.

Drivers of these cars will need to watch for low brake fluid warning lights.

2010-2015 Ferrari 458 Italia

2012-2015 Ferrari 458 Spider

2014-2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta

2016-2019 Ferrari 488 GTB

2016-2019 Ferrari 488 Spider

Ferrari and the brake booster and brake pump assembly builder, Bosch, are trying to trace the problem down to know what repairs to make.

In March, Ferrari learned of a braking issue on a 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB that experienced a brake failure in the U.S. Engineers investigated the car and found the master cylinder had failed, but Ferrari couldn't find what caused the failure.

In September, Ferrari was made aware of two 488s that experienced brake failures in the U.S., but Bosch couldn't find what caused the failures.

The government then contacted Ferrari about three cars with alleged brake problems. In at least one case brake fluid had leaked into the brake booster chamber.

According to Ferrari:

"When the quantity of brake fluid in the relevant reservoir decreases by 52% of the maximum reservoir level (so that a percentage equal to 48% is still in such reservoir) a message will appear on the vehicle’s dashboard that reads as follows: 'Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly.' Additionally, a warning light will also appear on the dashboard and an acoustic buzzer will sound."

Ferrari isn't aware of any crashes or injuries caused by brake failures.

An owners is advised if the "Low Brake Fluid" warning message appears on the dashboard, the driver should pull off the road and contact Ferrari Roadside Assistance for towing to the nearest Ferrari dealer.

Ferrari is mailing recall notices December 21, 2021.

Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 201-816-2668. Ferrari's reference number for this recall is 78.