Mitsubishi CVT Problems Cause Class Action Lawsuit

Mitsubishi transmission problems allegedly occur in the Lancer, Outback, Mirage and Eclipse Cross.

December 7, 2021 — Mitsubishi CVT problems have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges these vehicles jerk, shudder, surge and have acceleration issues because of the continuously variable transmissions.

2014-2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014-present Mitsubishi Outlander

2014-present Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2014-present Mitsubishi Mirage

2018-present Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Mitsubishi CVT class action lawsuit was filed by three plaintiffs.

New York plaintiff Ryan Hardy purchased a new 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, Michigan plaintiff Troy Lucassian purchased a new 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage and California plaintiff Todd Brown purchased a new 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The three plaintiffs claim their vehicles suffered transmission problems due to defects in the CVTs.

The Mitsubishi transmission problems allegedly occur due to slippage of the CVT belt, contamination of the hydraulic pressure circuit and other internal components, miscalibration of the CVT control unit and an inadequate CVT cooling system.

Mitsubishi drivers describe the transmission problems as “juddering” or “shuddering” when trying to accelerate, allegedly causing severe safety problems when driving.

Mitsubishi customers also allegedly hear the transmissions making "clunk" sounds when drivers slow down or accelerate at slow speeds. The Mitsubishi CVTs allegedly completely fail and require replacements that are allegedly as defective as the original transmissions.

According to the plaintiffs, since 2014 Mitsubishi has been aware of the CVT problems and how the transmissions need frequent repairs and replacements. And the plaintiffs say even though Mitsubishi knew about the alleged transmission problems, the automaker continued to install the CVTs in vehicles.

Consumers had no way of knowing about the alleged CVT problems because Mitsubishi concealed the alleged defects even while sending technical service bulletins (TSBs) to dealerships.

Mitsubishi CVT TSBs and Recall

In April 2020, Mitsubishi issued TSB 20-23-001 titled, “Potential Transmission Shudder/Surge with Possible DTC (CVT-8).” The lawsuit says the TSB was issued to correct “shudder or surge condition possibly caused by poor reaction of the hydraulic pressure circuit."

The bulletin indicated the CVT belt may slip repeatedly when accelerating and abrasion powder may enter the hydraulic pressure circuit. This causes a warning light to illuminate and one of the following diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs): P0776, P0730,P0741, P084A, P0969 and P2719.

TSB 20-23-001 also said the shudder/surge condition may also be described as "engine flare, lack of acceleration, and/or car shake.”

Mitsubishi told dealers to replace the CVTs or replace various transmission components, including the control valves and valve-body assemblies.

The Mitsubishi class action lawsuit also references a 2016 recall for transmission problems related to the CVT electronic control units and acceleration problems.

According to the CVT recall, the control unit was improperly communicating with the engine control unit “to reduce its torque output to prevent 'shiftshock' and slippage of the CVT metal belt.”

Mitsubishi dealerships were told to recalibrate the CVT electronic control units, but the class action lawsuit alleges the recall repairs didn't fix the Mitsubishi transmission problems.

The Mitsubishi CVT lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Hardy, et al., v. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Capstone Law APC, and Berger Montague.