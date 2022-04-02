Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs Recalled For Missing Welds

— Chrysler has recalled 2021-2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs equipped with one of the following second-row seat configurations: 7-passenger 60/40 split bench or 6-passenger bucket seats.
More than 4,700 Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs may have been built with missing welds from the seatback frames to the child seat tether anchorages.
A missing weld violates federal safety standards and may allow the child seat tether to separate from the seat frame during a crash.
Fiat Chrysler (FCA) discovered the Grand Cherokee L weld problem in March and announced the recall for dealers to inspect and possibly replace the second-row seat frames.
FCA is expected to mail recall notices May 13, 2022.
Jeep Grand Cherokee L owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and use recall reference number Z24.