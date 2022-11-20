Jeep Sway Bar Disconnect Class Action Lawsuit Says Systems Faulty

Jeep Wrangler owner says the sway bars suddenly disconnect when they shouldn't.

November 19, 2022 — A Jeep sway bar disconnect class action lawsuit alleges California consumers are driving dangerous Fiat Chrysler (FCA) vehicles.

According to the class action, a sway bar (anti-roll bar or stabilizer bar) is part of the suspension system and provides stability to help prevent the vehicle from leaning to one side when turning.

The lawsuit alleges driving on streets or highways with a disconnected sway bar is dangerous.

The Chrysler sway bar class action lawsuit includes all California consumers who "purchased, leased or owned" any of these FCA vehicles equipped with electronic sway bar disconnect features.

2010-2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JK)

2010-2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon (JKU)

2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (IL)

2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon (JLU)

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

2010 Dodge Ram 2500 Power Wagon

2011-2020 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

The vehicles are meant for highway driving and off-road driving, and it can help to disconnect the sway bar when driving off-road. The electronic sway bar disconnect is supposed to allow a Jeep or Ram driver to quickly disconnect and reconnect the sway bar simply by pushing a button on the dash.

But the class action lawsuit alleges there are problems that cause the sway bar to suddenly disconnect when it shouldn't. This will allegedly force a Jeep or Ram driver to drive on streets and highways with a disconnected sway bar. It's on the streets when a vehicle needs the sway bar connected.

Jeep Sway Bar Disconnect Lawsuit Plaintiff

The owner who filed the class action lawsuit contends the electronic circuit board for the sway bar disconnect is in a housing with seals that are prone to failure. It is also located in an area that is allegedly likely to get wet from common rain or water puddles.

The lawsuit alleges the failed circuit board will disconnect the sway bar.

California plaintiff Eric Hunter owns a 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited which allegedly suffered from the sway bar disconnect issue. The plaintiff says his Jeep stopped working and left him stranded in a parking garage.

The Jeep Wrangler displayed a sway bar fault on the dashboard, so he got the Jeep to a Chrysler dealership.

According to the lawsuit, the dealer blamed the problem on unrelated parts which the plaintiff claims were working fine.

"After the attempted repairs, Mr. Hunter had to bring the car back several times because the Sway Bar Defect continued to manifest. To date, Mr. Hunter has spent a substantial amount of money to have the sway bar and the wiring harness replaced, but the problems have not yet been resolved." — Jeep sway bar disconnect lawsuit

FCA allegedly markets the electronic sway bar disconnect as a premium off-road feature at a premium price.

According to Jeep:

"The Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect system allows you to remotely disconnect your sway bar from the cabin, so front wheels can drop and compress for better suspension and articulation on tough terrain."

However, the class action lawsuit alleges the disconnect system causes only problems at a premium price, and replacing a damaged electronic sway bar disconnect can cost up to $2,000 just for the part alone.

The Jeep sway bar disconnect class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Eric Hunter v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Bursor & Fisher, P.A.