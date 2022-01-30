Mitsubishi Outlander Fuel Pump Recall Issued

Mitsubishi recalls 20,500 SUVs because of mistakes made by a supplier of fuel pump components.

January 30, 2022 — A 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander fuel pump recall includes more than 20,500 SUVs because wires inside the fuel pumps may be incorrectly fused.

In June 2021, Mitsubishi received 5 field reports from the U.S. about Outlander engines that stalled or wouldn't start.

This was followed by 21 more Outlander reports and engineers found the internal fuel pump problems.

Mitsubishi continued to investigate returned fuel pumps and confirmed the problem occurred at the supplier before July 2021, but the automaker says no crashes or injuries have been reported.

Mitsubishi says the supplier made mistakes during manufacturing of the fuel pumps that can cause the fuel pump brushes and commutators to suffer abnormal wear.

This can cause the fuel pump to fail and stall the engine.

About 3,900 of the Outlanders are recalled in Canada.

Mitsubishi Outlander fuel pump recall notices will be mailed March 18, 2022.

Mitsubishi dealers will replace the fuel pumps, but Outlander owners with questions should call 888-648-7820.

The Mitsubishi Outlander fuel pump recall number is SR-22-001.