Lamborghini Huracan Recall Involves Infotainment Software

Lamborghini is recalling 7,800 cars over Tourist Modes and the adaptive front-lighting systems.

December 31, 2023 — Lamborghini is recalling 2015-2024 Huracan cars because the headlights may not be adjusted properly.

More than 7,800 cars need updated software to deactivate the headlight functions for Tourist Modes and the adaptive front-lighting systems.

The automaker discovered the problem in Japan in November during headlight inspections. Engineers found a problem with the infotainment software that controlled the Tourist Mode and the adaptive front-lighting system.

Lamborghini determined the problem caused violations of U.S. safety standards.

Lamborghini recall letters are expected to be mailed February 1, 2024.

Huracan owners may contact Lamborghini at 866-681-6276 and use recall number L62X-R.01.24.