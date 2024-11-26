2024 Jeep Grand Cherokees May Show The Wrong Vehicle Speeds

Chrysler recalls 7,200 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles due to software errors.

November 26, 2024 — A recall of 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2024 Grand Cherokee L SUVs has been announced because the speedometers may display the wrong vehicle speeds.

About 7,200 Grand Cherokees are recalled due to software errors in the instrument panels.

Chrysler learned about the problem in February when certain 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles had the wrong vehicle speeds.

FCA dealers will possibly update the instrument panel cluster software once Jeep recall letters are mailed December 17, 2024.

Jeep Grand Cherokee owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number B8B.