Acura RDX Back Windows Break and Shatter, Alleges Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges 2019-2023 Acura RDX rear windows shatter due to rear defrosters.

September 3, 2024 — An Acura RDX class action lawsuit alleges the back windows suddenly break or shatter while owners are driving and also while the SUVs are parked and shut off.

Though the class action lawsuit alleges 2019-2023 Acura RDX back windows shatter, the plaintiffs contend no external impact to the glass is necessary because the electrical defroster causes the back window to break.

There is a reason the class action blames the shattered windows on defroster problems, because Acura technical service bulletin (TSB) 22-014 warned dealers about rear windows that could break or completely shatter.

The TSB specifically said the glass shattered because of the wrong "specification for the rear defroster grid." The TSB included 2019-2020 Acura RDX SUVs, and the required repair was to inspect and possibly replace the back windows.

This may sound reasonable, but the lawsuit alleges Acura dealers only replace the rear windows with equally defective replacement windows.

SUV owners report hearing what sounds like a gunshot when the glass shatters, causing drivers serious distractions.

At one point in December 2023 it looked like the Acura RDX shattered window lawsuit might end after Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ordered the plaintiffs to show cause why the lawsuit should not be dismissed for lack of prosecution.

The judge made that move because, "time period(s) has not been met."

Honda (Acura) had not even answered the first amended shattered back window class action lawsuit, but then the plaintiffs "failed to request entry of default."

Motion to Dismiss the Acura RDX Back Window Lawsuit

Once the parties were past those troubles, Acura filed a motion to dismiss the shattered back window lawsuit.

Judge Garnett left some of the allegations in place, but the judge did dismiss 19 separate claims against Honda/Acura.

However, the class action lawsuit was recently refiled because the 19 claims were dismissed with leave to amend.

These four Acura RDX owners filed the class action lawsuit by alleging their back windows shattered:

Franklin McIntyre / Alabama / 2023 Acura RDX

Christina Regnier / California / 2019 Acura RDX

Crystal Smith / Maryland / 2019 Acura RDX

Melissa Null / Texas / 2020 Acura RDX

The Acura RDX shattered back window lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division): McIntyre, et al., v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Tycko & Zavareei LLP, Goldenberg Schneider, L.P.A., and Dworken & Bernstein.