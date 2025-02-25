Acura MDX Touchscreen Recall Affects 9,200 SUVs

2025 Acura MDX SUVs have center information display unit and touchscreen problems.

February 25, 2025 — An Acura MDX touchscreen recall involves more than 9,200 SUVs with center console touchscreens that can appear black.

Without the touchscreens, the recalled 2025 Acura MDX SUVs won't show the backup camera images.

"Due to improper software programming, the center information display unit may show a black screen after the transmission is shifted from reverse to other drive positions within a certain time. If the transmission is shifted into reverse following this display error, the screen remains black, rather than displaying the reverse camera view." — Acura

Acura says Alps Alpine North America, the supplier of the center information display unit and touchscreen, contacted the automaker about the software touchscreen settings.

The supplier said the center display unit contained a programming defect which occurs when the transmission is shifted out of reverse and into another drive position within a certain time.

The supplier found the unit can mistakenly interpret the signal as an internal error and show a driver a black display screen.

Acura MDX touchscreen recall letters are expected to be mailed March 3, 2025. Acura dealerships will replace the center information display units.

Owners of 2025 Acura MDX SUVs may call 888-234-2138 and ask about MDX touchscreen recall number RKZ.