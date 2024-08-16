Acura ZDX Recalled Over Loss of Braking

Over-the-air software updates are being sent today, August 16.

August 16, 2024 — An Acura ZDX recall for about 5,000 all-electric SUVs has been announced because the brakes can fail below 25 mph on a flat, smooth dry surface.

Acura is sending over-the-air software updates today for the electronic brake control modules for 2024 ZDX A-Spec AWD and 2024 ZDX Type S vehicles.

The recall affects only all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Acura says if the antilock brake system falsely activates and a specific sequence of steering wheel movements occur, the ABS system will continue to release braking pressure in the brake system.

According to Acura, ZDX owners will be prompted to install the update through a notification on the center touchscreen after driving the vehicle and shifting to PARK.

Owners can also choose to install the update later by going to Settings, then Updates & History. But the ZDX must already be enrolled in OnStar.

The update will take up to five minutes and during this time the vehicle cannot be used. Locked doors also may not unlock.

If there are problems, an Acura dealer can perform the update.

Acura ZDX owners with questions may call 888-234-2138.