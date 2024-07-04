Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon Recalled For Fire Risk

GM recalls 8,600 trucks due to fuel leaks from fuel pump problems.

July 4, 2024 — More than 8,600 General Motors trucks are at risk of fires due to fuel leaks from fuel pump problems.

The recalled 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and 2024 GMC Canyon trucks are equipped with lock rings that secure the fuel pumps to the fuel tank assemblies that may not have been fully locked during assembly.

This can cause a fuel leak during a crash, followed by a fire.

The fuel tank supplier contacted General Motors in March after discovering a fuel tank lock ring that wasn't fully locked.

"The supplier determined that during a production period from February 19, 2024, to March 18, 2024, a machine used to engage the lock ring was misaligned, which could result in partial engagement of the lock ring." — General Motors

Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon recall letters are expected to be mailed August 13, 2024, and dealers will inspect and fully lock the fuel tank lock rings.

Chevrolet Colorado owners may call 800-222-1020 and GMC Canyon owners can call 888-988-7267.

GM's number for this recall is N242451330.