Chevrolet Equinox EV Recall Issued Over Pedestrian Alert Sounds

General Motors recalls 7,600 electric vehicles that should make noise to protect pedestrians.

December 18, 2024 — General Motors has recalled 2025 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles because of problems with the pedestrian alert sound systems.

According to General Motors, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV pedestrian alert sound system may not have the correct software calibration in more than 7,600 vehicles.

This can prevent problems with the exterior sound level when the vehicle is traveling between 12.4 mph and 18.6 mph.

Electric vehicles are missing common sounds created by combustion engines, so federal regulations require EVs to emit sounds for pedestrians, cyclists, etc.

GM says pedestrians may not be able to know whether an approaching vehicle is speeding up or slowing down.

Dealers will update the software calibration in the body control modules to correct the sound problems.

Chevy Equinox EV recall letters are expected to be mailed January 27, 2025, but owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

GM's Chevrolet Equinox EV recall number is N242479760.