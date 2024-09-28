Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana Cutaways Recalled

Brake fluid leaks cause recall of 19,500 model year 2013-2019 cutaway vehicles

September 27, 2024 — General Motors has recalled more than 19,500 Chevrolet Express Cutaway and GMC Savana Cutaway vehicles equipped with optional body mounts provided by GM.

The recalled 2013-2019 Chevrolet Express Cutaway and GMC Savana Cutaway vehicles may have brake lines that can leak brake fluid which can cause brake failures.

GM says the brake lines may be too close to the body mounts which can damage the brake lines.

GM opened an investigation in June following information provided by Transport Canada regarding 18 incidents of brake line wear or damage due to contact with body mounts. Five of the complaints indicated braking was affected by leaking brake fluid.

All 18 incidents involved cutaway vehicles that received the optional GM-provided body mounts.

"These mounts are not installed by GM and are provided with the cutaway vehicle for installation by the upfitter. GM is aware of 25 potential field reports involving damage to the brake line caused by contact with the GM body mount, including the incidents brought forward by Transport Canada." — General Motors

About 1,220 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

GM drivers should watch for evidence of a brake fluid leak such as fluid on the ground.

Chevrolet Express Cutaway and GMC Savana Cutaway recall letters are expected to be mailed November 4, 2024.

General Motors dealerships will possibly replace the brake lines.

Chevrolet Express Cutaway owners may call 800-222-1020 and GMC Savana Cutaway customers can call 800-462-8782.

The GM brake line recall number is N242466950.