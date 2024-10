2025 Chevrolet Blazer, 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV and 2025 Chevrolet Equinox recalled.

October 28, 2024 — General Motors has recalled about 850 model year 2025 Chevrolet Blazer, 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV and 2025 Chevrolet Equinox vehicles.

The door strikers can break because they were not properly heat-treated.

This can cause the doors to suddenly open while driving.

Owner recall letters won't be mailed because all the vehicles are in dealership inventory. Those dealers will replace all four side door strikers and attachment bolts.

GM's number for this recall is N242477131.