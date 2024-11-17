Chevy Express and GMC Savana Vans Recalled For Multiple Issues

GM recalls 85,000 vans that can travel in the wrong direction while driving.

November 17, 2024 — General Motors has recalled more than 85,000 Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans that can suffer all kinds of problems because of the transmission control module software.

The recalled 2022-2023 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans can suffer harsh shifting, reduced power, unintended deceleration and rear wheel lockups.

GM also says the vans may move in unintended directions at low speeds.

"Affected powertrain combinations include the 4.3L V6 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission (RPOs LV1/M5U) and the combination 4-cylinder engine with 8-speed automatic transmission (RPOs LWN/MQD)." — General Motors

A van driver can face real dangers if the rear wheels lock-up while driving or if the van suddenly moves in an unintended direction at low speed.

The automaker is aware of 24 complaints, including five complaints of sudden unwanted deceleration and one complaint about the van moving in an unintended direction from a stop. The other 18 complaints reported harsh shifting.

GM says 7,367 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Dealerships will update the transmission control module software calibration once recall letters are mailed December 23, 2024.

Van owners can call General Motors at 888-988-7267, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

GM's van recall number is N242471620.