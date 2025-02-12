Recall: GMC Sierra 1500 Chrome Grille Deflectors Detach

2022 GMC Sierra trucks recalled after 1,225 complaints about chrome front grille detachments.

February 11, 2025 — A 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 chrome front grille deflector recall includes about 71,000 trucks because those grille deflectors can break and detach.

The problem is the Sierra 1500 chrome front grille deflector attachments which hold the deflector in place.

It may take all eight attachment points to break before the deflector flies away, but it's happened many times.

The owner of a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 complained in January 2024 about a chrome front grille that detached while driving. GM opened an investigation but closed it a few months later when no defect trend was found.

But the investigation was reopened in December 2024 because of an increase in chrome grille claim rates on Sierra trucks. Apparently a big increase because GM learned of 1,225 complaints about the chrome grilles and four crashes allegedly caused by the detached grilles.

However, no injuries have been reported.

Sierra 1500 drivers should be aware of a rattle coming from the grilles.

GM is working on how dealers will repair the GMC truck chrome grille deflector problems, but Sierra owners should expect front grille recall letters around the end of March 2025.

Owners of the recalled 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks may call 800-462-8782 and ask about chrome front grille deflector recall number N242490120.