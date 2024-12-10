FCA Canada Lawsuit Says Jeep 4xe Vehicles Are Dangerous

Class action includes 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs.

December 10, 2024 — A Jeep 4xe class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada for customers of 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe SUVs.

The Jeep plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are allegedly equipped with dangerous and defective high voltage batteries at risk of fires.

The lawsuit says the hybrid battery systems have already caused fires, something that can occur with the vehicle parked or while in motion.

The Fiat Chrysler Canada class action lawsuit was filed by 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe owner Jason Hydamacka.

According to the lawsuit, a driver should be able to drive the Jeep in all-electric mode to save gas, but the batteries allegedly prevent this.

"The Subject Vehicles are equipped with high-voltage lithium-ion battery packs composed with nickel-manganese-cobalt. Without proper manufacturing and an appropriate design, these types of batteries are susceptible to heating up and catastrophically failing, leading to combustion and fires." — Jeep 4xe lawsuit

The plaintiff complains Chrysler advertised the Jeeps as safe when in fact the batteries contain dangerous defects.

Samsung manufactures the high voltage lithium-ion batteries, and other automakers have also had troubles with the batteries due to fire dangers.

The Jeep class action references a November 2023 Transport Canada recall of the hybrid vehicles, noting “there could be a problem inside the high-voltage battery that can cause a fire, even while parked with the ignition off.”

But a big problem of the recall is how Jeep owners were warned not to charge their vehicles. In addition, customers were told not to park indoors or near other vehicles or structures due to the risk of battery fires.

In September 2024, Transport Canada issued another Jeep 4xe recall which replaced the previous recall because the previous repairs weren't good enough. And once again, Jeep 4xe owners were warned not to charge their vehicles.

The plaintiff asserts Jeep hybrid owners "have had to wait several months to even begin the ineffective recall servicing."

"Despite being repeatedly met with evidence concerning the Electrical Defect, the Defendants intentionally or recklessly concealed the Defect from consumers and regulators." — Jeep 4xe battery class action lawsuit

The Jeep 4xe class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Jason Hydamacka v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Rice Harbut Elliott LLP, and Rochon Genova LLP.