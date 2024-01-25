Ford Explorer A-pillar trim recall affects 2 million SUVs following 14,000 warranty claims.

January 24, 2024 — A Ford Explorer windshield (A-pillar) trim recall involves nearly 2 million Explorers with A-pillar trim retention clips that may allow the trim to detach and fly away from the SUVs.

The recalled 2011-2019 Explorers may need the windshield trim replaced by dealers once dealerships have enough replacement parts.

"Some of the exterior A-pillar applique trim clip attachments are not properly engaged due to improper assembly or repair. If this occurs, the A-pillar applique trim, which borders the right and left side of the windshield, may be loose, missing, or become detached." — Ford

The issue goes back to 2018 when the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford about detached exterior A-pillar trim on 2012-2014 Explorers.

The Ford Explorer uses a plastic bracket bolted to the structure and the exterior A-pillar trim is attached to the bracket utilizing with plastic clips.

Ford told NHTSA the trim problem did not create an "unreasonable risk to safety," but in April 2021 the problem got more attention. But again the problem didn't alarm Ford which said in July 2021 there was a decreasing trend of complaints and warranty claims.

Jump to January 2023 when NHTSA opened a Ford Explorer windshield trim investigation which required the automaker to provide details about detached Explorer A-pillar trim.

Then in August 2023, Transport Canada contacted Ford about the same Explorer window trim problems. Both NHTSA and Transport Canada told Ford the loose and detached A-pillar trim was a safety concern.

As of January 12, 2024, Ford is aware of 568 complaints and 14,337 warranty claims alleging missing or detached exterior A-pillar trim parts.

However, Ford is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

An Explorer driver should be aware of loose A-pillar trim or abnormal rattles or noise from the pillar area.

Ford Explorer A-pillar trim recall letters will be mailed March 13, 2024, but it's only an interim notice to let Explorer owners know about the problem. Second Ford Explorer recall letters will be mailed once dealers have replacement A-pillar trim and components.

Ford Explorer owners who have questions about the trim recall should call 866-436-7332. Ford's A-pillar trim recall number is 24S02.