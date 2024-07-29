GM Canada Ignition Switch Lawsuit Settlement

GM vehicles were recalled in Canada in 2014 over defective ignition switches.

July 29, 2024 — General Motors Canada will settle an ignition switch class action lawsuit if the courts approve the settlements in a few days.

At least 15 lawsuits were filed based on ignition switch recalls announced in 2014.

The plaintiffs claim Canadian customers are owed compensation for economic loss claims by owners or lessees of GM vehicles that were recalled in 2014.

The settlement says the recalls involved the Delta ignition system, key rotation, Camaro knee-key and electric power steering.

These models were recalled over the ignition switches and it's these models which are included in the class action.

Delta Ignition Switch Recall

2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2006-2011 Chevrolet HHR

2007-2010 Pontiac G5

2006 Pontiac G5 Pursuit

2005-2006 Pontiac Pursuit

2006-2010 Pontiac Solstice

2003-2007 Saturn Ion

2007-2009 Saturn Sky

Key Rotation Recall

2005-2009 Buick Allure

2006-2011 Buick Lucerne

2004 Buick Regal

2003-2014 Cadillac CTS

2000-2005 Cadillac Deville

2006-2011 Cadillac DTS

2004-2006 Cadillac SRX

2000-2013 Chevrolet Impala

2000-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

1997-2005 Chevrolet Malibu

1999-2004 Oldsmobile Alero

1998-2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am

2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix

Camaro Knee-Key Recall

2010-2014 Chevrolet Camaro

Electric Power Steering

2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2009-2010 Chevrolet HHR

2004-2006 / 2008-2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2004-2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx

2007-2010 Pontiac G5

2006 Pontiac G5 Pursuit

2005-2006 Pontiac Pursuit

2005-2006 / 2008-2009 Pontiac G6

2008-2009 Saturn Aura

2004-2007 Saturn Ion

GM denies the allegations and says it is settling the class action lawsuit to avoid the risk and cost of further litigation.

The settlement will establish a $12 million fund for customers.

"A 'Net Settlement Amount' shall be determined by deducting Administrative Expenses, taxes and any honoraria payments from the Settlement Fund Amount. The entire Net Settlement Amount shall be distributed to Settlement Class Members with claims determined to be eligible by the Settlement Administrator."

The settlement agreement says members of the "Delta Ignition Switch Subclass will receive twice (2x) the amount paid to members of the Camaro Knee-Key and Electric Power Steering Subclasses, and members of the Key Rotation Subclass shall receive one-and-a half times (1.5x) the amount paid to members of the Camaro Knee-Key and Electric Power Steering Subclasses."

The Ontario and national settlement approval hearing is July 30 and the Québec settlement approval hearing will be held July 31.

GM Canada customers can learn more at 888-995-0291.

The plaintiffs are represented by Rochon Genova LLP, and Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C.