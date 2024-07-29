GM Canada Ignition Switch Lawsuit Settlement

— General Motors Canada will settle an ignition switch class action lawsuit if the courts approve the settlements in a few days.
At least 15 lawsuits were filed based on ignition switch recalls announced in 2014.
The plaintiffs claim Canadian customers are owed compensation for economic loss claims by owners or lessees of GM vehicles that were recalled in 2014.
The settlement says the recalls involved the Delta ignition system, key rotation, Camaro knee-key and electric power steering.
These models were recalled over the ignition switches and it's these models which are included in the class action.
Delta Ignition Switch Recall
- 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
- 2006-2011 Chevrolet HHR
- 2007-2010 Pontiac G5
- 2006 Pontiac G5 Pursuit
- 2005-2006 Pontiac Pursuit
- 2006-2010 Pontiac Solstice
- 2003-2007 Saturn Ion
- 2007-2009 Saturn Sky
Key Rotation Recall
- 2005-2009 Buick Allure
- 2006-2011 Buick Lucerne
- 2004 Buick Regal
- 2003-2014 Cadillac CTS
- 2000-2005 Cadillac Deville
- 2006-2011 Cadillac DTS
- 2004-2006 Cadillac SRX
- 2000-2013 Chevrolet Impala
- 2000-2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
- 1997-2005 Chevrolet Malibu
- 1999-2004 Oldsmobile Alero
- 1998-2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue
- 1999-2005 Pontiac Grand Am
- 2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Prix
Camaro Knee-Key Recall
- 2010-2014 Chevrolet Camaro
Electric Power Steering
- 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
- 2009-2010 Chevrolet HHR
- 2004-2006 / 2008-2009 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2004-2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
- 2007-2010 Pontiac G5
- 2006 Pontiac G5 Pursuit
- 2005-2006 Pontiac Pursuit
- 2005-2006 / 2008-2009 Pontiac G6
- 2008-2009 Saturn Aura
- 2004-2007 Saturn Ion
GM denies the allegations and says it is settling the class action lawsuit to avoid the risk and cost of further litigation.
The settlement will establish a $12 million fund for customers.
"A 'Net Settlement Amount' shall be determined by deducting Administrative Expenses, taxes and any honoraria payments from the Settlement Fund Amount. The entire Net Settlement Amount shall be distributed to Settlement Class Members with claims determined to be eligible by the Settlement Administrator."
The settlement agreement says members of the "Delta Ignition Switch Subclass will receive twice (2x) the amount paid to members of the Camaro Knee-Key and Electric Power Steering Subclasses, and members of the Key Rotation Subclass shall receive one-and-a half times (1.5x) the amount paid to members of the Camaro Knee-Key and Electric Power Steering Subclasses."
The Ontario and national settlement approval hearing is July 30 and the Québec settlement approval hearing will be held July 31.
GM Canada customers can learn more at 888-995-0291.
The plaintiffs are represented by Rochon Genova LLP, and Kim Spencer McPhee Barristers P.C.