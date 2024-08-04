GM Peeling Paint Class Action Lawsuit Says Recall Needed

GM lawsuit alleges peeling paint recall should be issued for both the paint and clear coat.

August 4, 2024 — A GM peeling paint class action lawsuit alleges customers deserve a recall of their vehicles because General Motors has allegedly ignored the serious paint and clear coat problems.

The lawsuit alleges the paint and clear coat peels, blisters, cracks, becomes cloudy and delaminates without any external or environmental influence.

The four General Motors owners who filed the peeling paint class action lawsuit assert these vehicles are the problem.

2015-2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

2015-2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2015-2020 GMC Yukon

2015-2020 GMC Yukon XL

2015-2020 Cadillac Escalade

The General Motors peeling paint lawsuit includes:

"All consumers who purchased or leased a Class Vehicle in California, inclusive of all such consumers residing anywhere in the United States."

According to the four plaintiffs, General Motors violates the law regarding the design, advertising, selling and warranting of the vehicles.

GM allegedly knew about but concealed the paint and clear coat problems that occurred at the Arlington assembly plant. The peeling paint class action alleges the automaker has known about the "paint defect as early as 2014, and likely even earlier."

The class action says the paint peels from defects in the paint, defects in the clear coat or defects in how the clear coat and paint are applied. And repainting a vehicle allegedly doesn't help and if anything causes the vehicle to lose its value.

GM also allegedly blames customers for peeling paint problems by claiming environmental exposure or neglect caused the clear coat and paint damage.

According to the peeling paint class action, the plaintiffs want GM to recall the vehicles and properly repair them. General Motors should also offer to repurchase the vehicles from customers for the full cost, and reimburse lessees the money paid toward the leases.

The plaintiffs also demand GM, "cease and desist from marketing, advertising, selling, and leasing the Class Vehicles."

The plaintiffs who claim a peeling paint recall should be ordered are:

Bryon Lyman / California / 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

Kelly McAteer / California / 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Jason Merkel / California / 2016 GMC Yukon XL

Mark Volk / California / 2017 Cadillac Escalade

The GM peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Bryon Lyman, et al., vs. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Insight, PLC, and Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC.