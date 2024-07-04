GM Recalls 2024 Chevrolet Blazer Electric Vehicles Over Control Issues

Chevy Blazer EVs may need the right front lower control arms replaced.

July 4, 2024 — General Motors is recalling 2024 Chevrolet Blazer electric vehicles at risk of going out of control.

GM says the right front lower control arms may contain manufacturing defects that cause them to fracture.

Less than 100 of the Blazer EVs are recalled, and all need to be inspected to determine if the right front lower control arms will be replaced.

Chevrolet Blazer EV recall letters will be mailed August 13, 2024.

Chevy Blazer EV owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV recall number is N242448540.