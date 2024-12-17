Jeep Renegade Recall: Bumper Backup Light Problems

Chrysler recalls 2,100 Renegade SUVs after finding they have the wrong bumper reverse lights.

December 17, 2024 — A Jeep Renegade recall involves more than 2,100 model year 2021-2023 Jeep Renegades equipped with incorrect bumper reverse light assemblies.

The incorrect backup lights may not provide lighting and may not let others know the Renegade is backing up.

In addition, the defect violates federal safety standards.

Fiat Chrysler first learned of the problem in July when vehicles in Europe had problems with the bumper backup lamp assemblies.

Jeep Renegade recall letters will be mailed January 30, 2024, and dealers will possibly replace the bumper reverse light assemblies.

Owners of 2021-2023 Jeep Renegades may contact FCA customer service at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number D7B.