Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe Lawsuit Filed in Canada

FCA Canada accused of building and selling defective plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

December 26, 2024 — A 2020-2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe class action lawsuit in Canada alleges battery defects cause battery fires.

FCA Canada is accused of selling the Jeeps without warning consumers of the dangers, and the plaintiff who sued contends recalls have done nothing to help.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe are plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) that depend on high voltage hybrid battery systems.

But the lawsuit alleges defects in those systems cause the batteries to catch fire, whether the Jeeps are parked or in motion.

Charging the Jeeps near things that can burn cannot be allowed, and owners say they haven't received what they paid for.

The Jeep 4xe vehicles are equipped with high voltage lithium-ion battery packs composed with nickel manganese cobalt. The battery packs are built by Samsung, which the lawsuit alleges has a history of problems with defective batteries.

Chrysler had notice of a lithium-ion battery problem in 2020 because other automakers recalled their PHEVs equipped with Samsung batteries. And those recalls concerned a fire risk.

In addition, Fiat Chrysler had battery problems in their 2017-2020 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans which experienced multiple battery fires. The class action alleges Chrysler had notice of Pacifica Hybrid battery problems before the Jeeps were sold.

FCA marketed the Jeep 4xe SUVs as safe and reliable, but the plaintiff argues they are anything but reliable, and far from safe.

The Jeep class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Jason Hydamacka v. FCA Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Rice Harbut Elliott LLP, and Rochon Genova LLP.