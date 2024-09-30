Jeep Wrangler 4xe Battery Problems Argued in Court

Class action lawsuit alleges Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles are at risk of fires, even after recall.

September 30, 2024 — Jeep Wrangler 4xe battery problems are under debate in court after Fiat Chrysler was sued over alleged fire dangers in 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe lawsuit was filed after FCA issued a recall in November 2023 for about 32,000 Jeeps equipped with high voltage batteries which may fail internally. This could cause a fire whether the engine is on or off.

The recalled 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler PHEV vehicles were manufactured between September 2020 and March 2023.

FCA said it was still investigating the problem when the recall was announced.

The automaker points out how just 1% of the 32,250 “potentially involved” vehicles in the recall are estimated to have a defect.

FCA told Jeep Wrangler 4xe owners, “to refrain from recharging these vehicles and not to park them inside of buildings or structures, or near other vehicles” until they take their vehicles to dealers for the recall repairs.

Chrysler dealerships were told to install software updates to the battery pack control module.

FCA says the updated software is designed to detect potential problems with the battery’s condition, and the free recall repair includes installing the new software, using it to confirm the battery’s condition and replacing the battery if any problem is discovered.

Motion to Compel Arbitration / Motion to Dismiss

FCA argues the entire Wrangler 4xe class action lawsuit should be dismissed because the claims allegedly fail. But Chrysler says none of that should mean much because all the plaintiffs signed arbitration agreements.

FCA says the written warranties for their vehicles include a mandatory arbitration provision regarding “any dispute arising out of or relating to any aspect of the relationship between [them] and FCA US."

However, Chrysler filed a motion to dismiss the Jeep class action by alleging the plaintiffs do not have standing to assert nationwide claims because the lawsuit doesn't include at least 100 named plaintiffs as required.

The automaker also argues the plaintiffs fail to plead facts to show their Jeeps were unmerchantable at the time of purchase. The plaintiffs also allegedly fail to plead facts to show the alleged defect has occurred in their own Wrangler 4xe SUVs.

The plaintiffs also should have provided pre-lawsuit notice to Chrysler for four states but allegedly failed to do so. FCA also argues customers in four states must have direct relationships with FCA but instead had relationships with dealerships.

And according to FCA, the plaintiffs fail to plead facts showing Chrysler had presale knowledge of an alleged defect.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe battery lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Gary Frisch, et al., v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm PC, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, Slack Davis Sanger, LLP, and Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.