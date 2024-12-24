More than 86,000 Jeeps Recalled Due to Backup Cameras

2024 Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles.

December 24, 2024 — A Jeep backup camera recall affects more than 86,000 model year 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles.

Like so many recalls in 2024, this one is caused by software problems, specifically in the Jeep backup camera modules. The problem causes rearview camera image failures.

In July, engineers noticed rearview camera failures on the Jeep vehicles. In addition to making backing up a bit more difficult for a driver, the camera failures violate federal safety standards.

More than 7,000 of the Jeeps are recalled in Canada.

FCA dealers will update the backup camera module software after Jeep recall letters are mailed January 21, 2025.

Jeep owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about backup camera recall number D5B.

Separately, Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 300 Mopar rearview camera modules with part numbers 68598674AF, 68617886AD and 68617887AD.

Dealers will update the rearview camera module software, but cameras that have not been installed on vehicles will be repurchased.

Mopar customers may call 800-853-1403 and refer to rearview camera recall number D6B.