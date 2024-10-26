Recall: 2024 GMC Canyon Headlights Flicker

About 15,500 trucks have headlights that can flicker while parked or while driving.

October 26, 2024 — A 2024 GMC Canyon recall involves more than 15,500 trucks with headlights that may flicker while driving and while the trucks are in PARK.

General Motors says one or both Canyon headlights can flicker.

The flickering headlights can cause drivers trouble trying to see at night, but the problem also violates federal safety standards.

GM opened an internal investigation in August after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted the automaker regarding five complaints. GM also had received a report from an employee about the 2024 GMC Canyon headlights.

The investigation found 272 complaints about flickering headlights, and engineers even found headlight problems with two Canyons owned by GM.

There have been no reported injuries or crashes related to the flickering headlights which are caused by headlight software problems.

GM expects to mail 2024 GMC Canyon recall letters October 28, 2024. Dealerships will replace the headlight modules.

Owners of 2024 GMC Canyon trucks can contact GMC at 800-462-8782 and ask about headlight recall number N242468880.