Mitsubishi Outlander Infotainment System Problems Cause Recall

Recall includes 267,000 Outlander and Outlander Hybrid SUVs, an expansion of a May 2023 recall.

June 13, 2025 — Mitsubishi has recalled 267,000 Outlander and Outlander Hybrid SUVs because of problems with the infotainment system software.

"Due to improper software programming, the Alliance In-Vehicle Infotainment (A-IVI) may freeze or display a black screen. The loss of rearview image during a backing event could increase the risk of a crash or an injury to a person behind the vehicle." — Mitsubishi

The recalled 2022-2024 Mitsubishi Outlander and 2023-2025 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicles can lose their backup camera images when shifting into REVERSE. It's also possible the rearview camera image may freeze.

The recall is an expansion of a Mitsubishi Outlander and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV infotainment system recall announced in May 2023. Those SUVs will need to be returned again to dealers for repairs.

Six field reports involved concerns of non-responsive volume controls, freezing and intermittent radios restarting and were received by the automaker between September 20, 2023, and July 10, 2024. But there have also been 358 warranty claims filed between June 1, 2023, and May 19, 2025.

More than 68,000 Outlanders are recalled in Canada.

Mitsubishi Outlander infotainment system recall letters will be mailed between June 30 and July 1, 2025. Dealers will update the Outlander infotainment system software.

Mitsubishi's Outlander recall number is SR-25-001. The auromaker can be reached at 888-648-7820.