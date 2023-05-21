Recall: Mitsubishi Outlanders Can Lose Their Backup Camera Images

Mitsubishi recalls 90,000 Outlanders that may have infotainment system software errors.

May 21, 2023 — A Mitsubishi Outlander recall involves 90,000 Outlanders because the backup camera images may fail to appear on the infotainment screens.

Recalled are 2022-2023 Mitsubishi Outlanders and 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in-hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) that may have infotainment system software errors.

Mitsubishi says a black backup camera screen can appear in these conditions:

(1) The shift lever is moved into REVERSE within 40 seconds of the infotainment system powering up.

(2) The Outlander remains in REVERSE for more than six seconds.

Mitsubishi learned about a report from Japan in July 2022 when an infotainment screen went black when the shift lever was in the REVERSE position. But then the rearview camera image appeared as intended.

The automaker opened an investigation of vehicles in Japan and in December 2022 the first U.S. report arrived.

Engineers determined the backup camera images could fail to appear, but only in certain situations. In some cases the infotainment screens began black and remained that way, while other reports said the rearview camera images eventually showed up.

Mitsubishi found the problem was caused by infotainment software errors, and the automaker found the problem violated federal safety standards.

There are two warranty claims and four field reports in the U.S., but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Mitsubishi expects to mail Outlander recall letters June 20, 2023, and dealerships will update the infotainment system software.

Mitsubishi Outlander owners may call 888-648-7820 and ask about recall number SR-23-001.