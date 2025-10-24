Recall: Tesla Cybertruck Parking Lights Too Bright

Tesla recalls more than 66,000 Cybertrucks over the parking lights, which have already been fixed.

October 23, 2025 — Tesla Cybertruck parking lights may be too bright and interfere with oncoming drivers. That's the reason Tesla has recalled more than 66,000 of the electric trucks.

The recalled 2024-2026 Tesla Cybertrucks have operating software prior to 2025.38.3 which contains vehicle controller software that may cause the front parking lights to be too bright.

The lights can exceed the maximum light output which violates federal standards.

Tesla noticed the parking light problem on October 1 when the automaker "detected that the vehicle controller software may have been inadvertently commanding the parking lamp photometric intensity to be greater than design specifications."

Tesla and the light supplier conducted tests to confirm how bright the parking lights were, finding the lamp output was too high. However, there have been no warranty claims or any other reports about the Cybertruck parking lights.

A Tesla Cybertruck recall in Canada includes 2,629 trucks.

Tesla Cybertruck recall letters will be mailed December 13, 2025, but over-the-air software updates were released October 9. No further action is necessary from owners of the recalled Cybertrucks that are equipped with software release 2025.38.3 or a later release.

Cybertruck owners with questions should call Tesla at 877-798-3752 and ask about recall number SB-25-00-008.