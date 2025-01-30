Stalled Engines Cause Recall of 295,000 Acura and Honda Vehicles

Recall involves Acura MDX Type-S, Honda Pilot and Acura TLX Type-S vehicles.

January 29, 2025 — Software problems have caused Honda to recall 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S, 2023-2025 Honda Pilot and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S vehicles at risk of stalled engines.

The recall affects nearly 295,000 vehicles that may have software errors in the fuel injection electronic control units.

According to Honda, sudden changes in the throttle opening could cause the warning light to "illuminate and/or the engine to lose drive power, hesitate and/or stall."

The fuel injection electronic control unit was supplied by Denso which contacted Honda about the software errors.

"Due to the improper settings, certain driving conditions could cause a torque control failure to be detected and stall the engine." — Acura/Honda

Honda noticed a trend of increased torque monitor data from telematics information and opened an investigation in December 2023.

By January 2025, engineers had determined a recall was necessary because of Acura and Honda engines stalling.

As of January 16, 2025, Honda has received 674 warranty claims but no reports of injuries or crashes.

Dealerships will reprogram the fuel injection electronic control unit software once recall letters have been mailed March 17, 2025.

Acura and Honda owners may contact Honda at 888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for this recall are EL1 and AL0.