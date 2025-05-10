Tesla Owner Ashutosh Shankar Blames Tesla For Crash

New York Tesla Model Y Performance owner says Enhanced Autopilot caused crash into tree.

May 10, 2025 — A New York man has filed a lawsuit against Tesla alleging false claims about the Enhanced Autopilot system are the cause of his injuries.

Plaintiff Ashutosh Shankar purchased a new 2022 Tesla Model Y Performance in 2022 and paid an additional $5,000 for Enhanced Autopilot.

According to the lawsuit, on September 30, 2023, the plaintiff was a passenger in his Model Y when the driver set the vehicle to "Full Self-Driving mode."

The lawsuit says the Tesla Model Y failed to follow the road at a fork and crashed into a tree in Bedford, New York. The plaintiff contends 100% of the crash was caused by the negligence of Tesla, and the driver and plaintiff are 100% without fault.

The plaintiff says he suffered several injuries and he could also be damaged in the future.

"That by reason of the foregoing, plaintiff Ashutosh Shankar, sustained severe and permanent personal injuries, became sick, sore, lame and disabled; suffered injuries to his nervous system; suffered mental anguish, was confined to hospital, bed and home and may, in the future, be so confined; was incapacitated from attending to his usual duties and vocation and may, in the future, be so incapacitated; will suffer a loss and/or limitation of quality and enjoyment of life; and plaintiff, Ashutosh Shankar was otherwise damaged." — Tesla crash lawsuit

The Tesla lawsuit doesn't say more about the crash, such as who was driving, if their hands were on the steering wheel, and if the injured plaintiff was wearing a seat belt.

But the plaintiff does claim Tesla "deceptively and misleadingly" marketed its autonomous driving technology, including with "Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving capability."

Tesla allegedly knew for years its statements about the advanced driver-assistance technology were misleading and deceptive. But the automaker supposedly continued to make false claims just so the company could make more money.

The Tesla Model Y owner who sued says vehicles "equipped with so-called 'Full Self-Driving Capability' were not fully self-driving at all, but still required the driver to steer, brake, and accelerate as needed."

Although the lawsuit doesn't mention the owner's manual, Tesla does warn a driver to keep their hands on the steering wheel and be prepared to take full control of steering, braking and accelerating if needed.

The Tesla self-driving lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Westchester: Ashutosh Shankar v. Tesla, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Greenstein & Pittari, LLP.