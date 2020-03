Automaker says 26 cars may have interior door handles that may not open from the inside.

March 29, 2020 — A 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe and Aventador SVJ Roadster recall has been issued for 26 cars because the interior door handle mechanisms may fail, resulting in the doors being unable to be opened by using the inside door handles.

The 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe and Aventador SVJ Roadster recall is expected to begin May 1, 2020, when dealers will replace the interior door handles.

Owners may contact Lamborghini at 866-681-6276 and use recall number L73X-R.02.20.