Lamborghini Urus Hoods Could Fly Up and Away

Lamborghini recalls 2,400 Urus Performante and Urus S vehicles because hoods could detach.

May 27, 2024 — Lamborghini Urus hoods are at risk of flying off the vehicles because the hood latch strikers may separate and fail.

About 2,400 model year 2023-2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante and Lamborghini Urus S vehicles are recalled because even if the hoods don't completely detach, they can still fly open while driving.

According to Lamborghini, rivet studs that affix the hood latch strikers "may present insufficient deformation."

"If low deformed rivet studs are assembled on the same latch striker, during high speeds (above 94 miles per hour), small gaps between the hood and front bumper may start to develop and allow for air entry. These gaps can potentially increase with the high speeds, and over time, the stress can cause the latch system to fail and separate the hood latch striker from the hood." — Lamborghini

A Lamborghini Urus driver may know of the problem if it looks like there is a misalignment between the hood and fender.

Lamborghini received two warranty claims from Europe in August 2023 concerning misalignments between the carbon hoods and the fenders.

The automaker opened an investigation with the supplier. More warranty claims led to the recall, but Lamborghini is not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Lamborghini expects to mail Urus hood recall letters June 28, 2024, and dealerships will repair the hoods and install striker plates if needed.

Lamborghini Urus owners with questions may call 866-681-6276 and ask about hood recall number L636-R.02.24.