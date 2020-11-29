Lamborghini Urus SUVs Recalled For Fire Risk

Lamborghini recalls about 3,300 Urus SUVs because of fuel line connectors that melt.

November 29, 2020 — Lamborghini Urus SUVs may cost more than $200,000 each, but they are just as susceptible to fires as any vehicle on the road.

Lamborghini says the 2019-2020 Urus SUVs have fuel line quick connectors that can become damaged from engine compartment heat. Fuel leaking onto hot surfaces can cause some very expensive fires.

The U.S. recall includes more than 2,800 Lamborghini Urus SUVs and a Canadian recall involves 487 vehicles.

The automaker learned in 2019 about connectors that were softening due to high engine temperatures, and starting in July 2020 Lamborghini received complaints about fuel odors. Drivers also noticed fuel leaking from the fuel line quick connectors, causing the automaker to launch an internal investigation of returned parts.

Engineers determined the connectors weren't holding up because their design specifications weren't enough to protect the connectors from extreme levels of engine heat.

Lamborghini dealers will replace the fuel line quick connectors with improved parts, a job that will take about an hour.

The Lamborghini Urus recall is expected to begin December 18, 2020.

Urus owners may contact Lamborghini at 866-681-6276 and make reference to Urus recall number L636-R.02.20.