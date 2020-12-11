Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Sport Recalled

Mitsubishi Outlander parking brake problems cause 2nd recall since 2018.

December 10, 2020 — A Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Sport recall has been issued to prevent the SUVs from rolling away if the parking brakes fail.

The U.S. recall includes nearly 21,800 model year 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Sport SUVs, and a recall in Canada includes nearly 5,000 model year 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander and RVR SUVs.

The automaker says the rust prevention coating on the rear brake operating shafts may have peeled off during assembly. This could cause the parking brake operating shafts to bind and block the parking brakes from fully engaging or disengaging.

The supplier says the error was made when when the shaft was installed to the rear brake caliper body. Water can enter from the rear brake caliper boot and cause rust to appear on the brake operating shafts. The parking brake could stick and cause the brakes to drag, or a vehicle could roll away if the parking brake fails.

In January 2018 Mitsubishi recalled more than 170,000 model year 2014-2016 Outlanders and 2013-2016 Outlander Sports because of parking brake problems.

But in July 2018 a Canadian Outlander Sport (called RVR in Canada) report said the parking brake lever felt strange and the rear brake caliper was stuck. Mitsubishi opened an investigation because the SUV hadn't been included in the 2018 parking brake recall.

From August 2018 to May 2019, the automaker received eight field reports from Japan and Europe and one report from Canada. Mitsubishi learned the rear brake operating shafts stuck because of rust, even though the shafts had additional coating for rust prevention.

The supplier confirmed the rust prevention coating had peeled away due to scratches that occurred during assembly.

Mitsubishi dealers will replace the rear brake caliper assemblies when the recall begins January 25, 2021.

Outlander owners may call 888-648-7820 and use recall reference number SR-20-005.